Payson’s softball team bounced back from a 3A East loss at Holbrook on Wednesday to beat Blue Ridge at home on Thursday night and also won a non-region game 4-1 at No. 3 (2A) Round Valley on Saturday, handing the defending 2A state champion Elks just their second loss (12-2).
The Longhorns snapped Round Valley’s seven-game winning streak.
Payson, No. 15 in Friday’s 3A rankings, carries a 10-5 overall record into a final week featuring three games once again. The Horns are 5-3 in the 3A East with two region games remaining, at Winslow at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and at home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Longhorns close the regular season with a non-region home game against Ironwood American Leadership Academy at noon on Saturday.
Rayn Romero threw a three-hit gem in Eagar as the Longhorns snapped the Elks’ seven-game winning streak. The senior struck out eight and walked one.
Ivy Woolwine was three-for-four with a double and RBI and Brinna Hall also had three hits to lead Payson’s 11-hit attack. Holdyn Waterman and Bree Hall added two hits and a RBI each.
Payson beat Blue Ridge 14-5 at Payson on Thursday night.
Romero had a double and triple among her three hits and she scored three runs and drove in another. Woolwine also had three hits. Hailey Bramlet doubled, tripled and drove in three. Waterman tripled and singled and drove in two, Kyndal Martinez singled, doubled and drove in a pair and Becca Chiccino added two hits and two RBI. Chancie Deaton doubled and drove in two.
Romero pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to close the door on the Yellowjackets and Payson erupted for four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to pull away from a game tied 5-5 entering the bottom of the fourth.
