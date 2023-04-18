Payson’s softball team bounced back from a 3A East loss at Holbrook on Wednesday to beat Blue Ridge at home on Thursday night and also won a non-region game 4-1 at No. 3 (2A) Round Valley on Saturday, handing the defending 2A state champion Elks just their second loss (12-2).

The Longhorns snapped Round Valley’s seven-game winning streak.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.