Payson Varsity Sports Schedule by Keith Morris, Roundup sports editor Sep 19, 2022 This weekAll at home unless notedAll times p.m.TuesdayCross CountryAt Valley Christ Erin BotmaBoys SoccerSedona Red Rock, 6Girls SoccerAt Sedona Red Rock, 3:45VolleyballShow Low, 6:30FridayVolleyballAt Rancho Solano Prep Inv.FootballAt Valley Christ. 7SaturdayVolleyballAt Rancho Solano Prep Inv.Times, dates and location can change without notice Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com 