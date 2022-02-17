BKB-NWC Mavis Chavez

Robert Mavis was voted 3A East Coach of the Year and Jeremy Chavez made the first team in All-3A East Boys Basketball voting by region coaches.

Payson’s Robert Mavis has been chosen 3A East Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in voting by coaches.

Jeremy Chavez made the All-3A East First Team, Dexter Waterman the Second Team and Connor Hatch and Easton Redford were both Honorable Mention.

Snowflake’s Noah Baum was voted region player of the year, Show Low’s Cougar Cooke region offensive player of the year and Blue Ridge’s Carson Rex region defensive player of the year.

