Sue Wieger knows about challenges and overcoming them.
She recently took over as Payson Golf Club’s new head pro, one of the few women across the state and country to serve as a golf course’s head teaching pro.
But she’s used to clearing hurdles in life.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer two decades ago. It altered her views about what’s really important.
“I was a hardcore coach and breast cancer taught me there’s more to life than a golf swing,” Wieger said. “I found yoga and that really helped me through the breast cancer phase of my life.”
Wieger was a multi-sport high school and college athlete in Nebraska, playing volleyball, tennis, basketball and softball before suffering an injury in a competitive fastpitch softball game.
Wieger knew the importance of excelling in the classroom, as well.
“I was a really good athlete and my expectations were high, thinking I have to be perfect,” she said. “I thought, ‘my expectations are out of whack.’ That’s why I pursued a master’s in education — I was so intrigued what people are thinking about.”
She was planning a teaching career.
“It was kind of by accident that I fell into golf,” Wieger said. “I was waiting for my teaching job to start in Nebraska and a friend asked me to join her (at a golf course). ‘I want you to be my beer cart girl,’ she said.
“I thought, it’s outside, I’m all in.”
“I’m out there and I was thinking, ‘So, this is why my brothers were talking about (golf).’ I figured, ‘It can’t be that hard.’
“I picked up some clubs in the lost and found and I just started playing and thought, ‘oh, this is kind of fun.’”
She caught on quickly.
“I got pretty good pretty fast then started playing all over the state of Nebraska,” Wieger said.
But just in the summer.
“I taught school for almost six years and I’d go back (to competing in golf) in the summer and I didn’t really want to go back to my high school teaching job,” she said.
Wieger turned professional at 29 and relocated to North Carolina for her first job as a golf pro.
“I went to Charlotte, N.C. because it was the only place that would hire me because I didn’t have experience,” she said. “I joined a mini tour because I wanted to get experience. There was no money on those mini tours.”
After two and half years in Charlotte, she moved to the Valley in 1993 for another job.
“I joined John Jacob’s Golf School at Camelback and was traveling the country within their golf schools,” she said. “When I was hired, they wouldn’t hire a woman head pro.”
So she started her own business as an independent contractor at the Raven in South Phoenix, where she served as the club’s director of instruction for about a year before a corporation bought the whole facility and got rid of management and started its own business.
Then the South Mountain Community College athletic director wanted to start a women’s golf program and asked Wieger to serve as its first coach. She spent two years there.
“I helped her start that,” she said.
But budget cuts led to her stepping down. She finished her master’s degree in EP, staying at Raven for about a year, then “I just started my own teaching business.”
Then COVID-19 changed that. She spent the past five years as the assistant head golf pro at 36-hole McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale.
Author
“Sue is a #1 best selling international author, motivational speaker and peak performance coach,” PGC posted on its Facebook page.
“Sue is a 25 year LPGA Class “A” Golf Professional and owns Wieger Consulting, LLC. Sue travels the world empowering individuals, corporations and groups helping them create and build a mindset of success both in golf and life.
“Her international learning and performance business incorporates innovative mind and body coaching and training techniques to maximize each individual person’s potential.
“Sue coaches and trains all skill levels including PGA and LPGA players. Ms. Wieger has created a mental peak performance program called “Change Your Brain, Change Your Game”® and hosts one to three day workshops around the country.”
Her latest golf book entitled “Golf — The Last Six Inches” is a #1 international best seller.
She has a master’s degree in psychology and a bachelor’s degree in education and is a former psychology and honors program professor as well as the director of education for Yoga For Golfers.
Wieger is a certified golf fitness trainer for Tathata Golf, Titleist Performance Institute and is a registered yoga instructor, and PSYCH- K Facilitator. She is also a consultant and national golf facility evaluator for the National Women’s Golf Alliance.
She is the founding executive director for the “Golf Fore Life” Breast Cancer Charity dedicated to raise funds for breast cancer.
Why Payson?
She learned of the opening at PGC through clients who’ve become friends.
“I reached out to Bobby Davis and sent in my resumé and bio and met (owner) Bob Jackson and we chatted,” she said. “It worked out really well.”
She likes the situation.
“I’m ecstatic about what we have going on here,” Wieger said.
She said it’s an inclusive atmosphere.
“The biggest thing is our philosophy — we are in the process of building a community public golf course,” Wieger said. “We want people to come here, play here feel comfortable here, no matter the skill level, or how much money they have. The doors are becoming open to everyone.”
PGC management hopes to get more women and children involved in the game.
“We worked with parks and rec to set up a junior program,” Wieger said. “And we have an adult introduction to golf, that (recently started).
“And I (created) a Wine and Nine program for the ladies every Tuesday night from the middle of July all the way through the fall.”
After spending 27 years in the Valley, Wieger loves the cooler temperatures in Payson. So does her golden retriever.
“Tango’s loving the weather here,” she said.
PGC wrote: “Make sure you come in and say hi to Sue. What an asset to our team and club.”
