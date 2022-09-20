Chancie Deaton has always been a game-changer.
As a middle hitter in volleyball, she’s been knocking down kills and blocking the spikes of opposing hitters at all grade levels.
And the first baseman has been one of the best hitters on all the softball teams she’s played on over the years.
She also excels as a team leader and in the classroom.
So, it’s fitting that the Payson High senior earned the Arizona Diamondbacks Game Changer Award and was on the field for the presentation of the award prior to the D-backs game on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
She’s in her fourth year on the varsity volleyball team and has also played on the varsity softball team since her freshman season.
Every month during the baseball season, the Diamondbacks Foundation in partnership with The Husband & Wife Law Team recognize a coach and a student-athlete that exemplify positivity, winning, leadership, sportsmanship, fair play, healthy living, respect and integrity on and off the court.
Deaton, 17, is currently a captain on the PHS volleyball team and leads 3A East players in blocks and ranks #4 in the region for kills, according to information reported.
The first baseman was voted to the All-3A East Region Softball First Team as a junior and helped lead the Longhorns to the 3A state championship game. She batted .489 with six doubles, six triples, five home runs, 28 runs batted in, 34 runs and a .511 on-base percentage as a junior. She also sported a .957 fielding average.
She was honorable mention all-region in volleyball as a junior.
She also excels in the classroom. Deaton is the vice president of the Longhorns National Honor Society and holds a 3.9 grade point average.
She leads PHS in pro agility, with a time of 4.81 seconds. She also leads her high school in the 40-yard dash (4.91 seconds), according to information reported.
Deaton hopes to continue her athletic career at the next level.
She is the oldest of four children, with two sisters and a brother and is a great role model for her younger siblings.
“What a tremendous honor for Chancie,” said PHS Athletic Director Ryan Scherling. “Chancie has shown leadership on the volleyball court and on the diamond. Her continuous development on the playing surface mixed with dedication to her studies have allowed her to be an A/B student all four years. Thank you Chancie for representing Payson High School and Longhorn Athletics with integrity.”
PHS varsity softball head coach Christina Burke said Deaton checks all the boxes in terms of qualifications for the award.
“I think Chancie is very deserving of this award, and is a prime example of all the qualities (listed as criteria for the award),” Burke said.
“Chancie’s accolades in the classroom, volleyball and softball speak for themselves.”
And Burke shared what a parent of a young girl told her.
“I once had a person tell me that she wishes her daughter would grow up to be just like Chancie,” Burke said.
“I think that is an honor itself, and shows what kind of individual she is. I am proud to have Chancie as such a key and vital role to our Longhorn family, and community.”
