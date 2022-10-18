chili cook-off champs

First place winners of the Pine Strawberry Chili Cook-Off at the Pine Fall Festival were Mike and Cassie Smith.

 Contributed photo

There were over 150 people who attended the Pine Fall Festival’s Pine-Strawberry Chili Cook-Off and voted for their favorites.

Winners of the Pine Strawberry Chili Cook-Off were:

