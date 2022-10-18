Pine Strawberry Chili Cook-Off draws crowd Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First place winners of the Pine Strawberry Chili Cook-Off at the Pine Fall Festival were Mike and Cassie Smith. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There were over 150 people who attended the Pine Fall Festival’s Pine-Strawberry Chili Cook-Off and voted for their favorites.Winners of the Pine Strawberry Chili Cook-Off were:• 1st Place: Mike and Cassie Smith• 2nd Place: Darlene Gillow• 3rd Place: Bill Wornick• Hottest: Ken SlaymanProceeds — entry fees and $5 per tasting cup — go back into the Pine Strawberry community. The event was held at the Pine Strawberry Community Center ramada Saturday, Oct. 8.Organized by Gene and Leigh Pendergraft of the Rusty Nail, they offered a big thanks to all who participated. 