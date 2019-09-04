1213 N Earhart, Payson, AZ 85541

NEW NEW NEW! This beautiful new home in the Mazatzal Airpark backs undeveloped land and features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1,610 sq. ft., 3 Car Garage and mountain views. The living room has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan to the kitchen where you will find granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, a pantry and a breakfast bar. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, private access to the back deck and in the master bath there are double sinks and a walk-in shower. You'll love the large covered back deck that is perfect for barbequing or enjoying the peace and quiet of the Forest right behind your backyard.

Beds: 3, Baths: 2, Sqft: 1,610 Listing ID 81030

PROPERTY FEATURES

Area: Payson Northwest

Zoning: Residential

Year Built: 2019

Horses: No

Style: Single Level, Ranch

Heating: Forced Air, Propane

Acres: 0.42

HOA: No

Waterfront: No

Views: Yes

Cooling: Electric Refrig., Central, Ceiling Fan

For more information, please contact:

The Kim Anderson Team

Cell (928) 978-3913

Office (928) 478-6203

Website: http://www.livinginpayson.com