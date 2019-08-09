111 S Lakeshore Road, Payson, AZ 85541

This home shows pride in ownership! This immaculate home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,534 sq. ft., a 2 car tandem carport and a fully fenced backyard. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet and counter space, a breakfast bar and a pantry. There is a living room and family room for extra entertainment space and the formal dining room has a built-in buffet. The spacious master suite features his and her closets, double sinks and a walk-in shower. Outside you will find beautiful landscaping and an abundance of fruit trees. You'll love the covered patio with lattice for extra privacy making it a great spot to enjoy the beautiful Payson weather. Call to see this one before its gone!
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,534 sq. ft., 2 Car Carport
PROPERTY FEATURES
- Area: Payson Northwest
- Zoning: Residential
- Year Built: 1992
- Horses: No
- Style: Single Level, Double Wide
- Heating: Forced Air, Propane
- Acres: 0.14
- Hoa: Yes
- Waterfront: No
- Views: No
- Cooling: Electric Refrig., Central, Ceiling Fan
