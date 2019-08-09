111 S Lakeshore Road, Payson, AZ 85541

This home shows pride in ownership! This immaculate home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,534 sq. ft., a 2 car tandem carport and a fully fenced backyard. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet and counter space, a breakfast bar and a pantry. There is a living room and family room for extra entertainment space and the formal dining room has a built-in buffet. The spacious master suite features his and her closets, double sinks and a walk-in shower. Outside you will find beautiful landscaping and an abundance of fruit trees. You'll love the covered patio with lattice for extra privacy making it a great spot to enjoy the beautiful Payson weather. Call to see this one before its gone!

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,534 sq. ft., 2 Car Carport

  • Area: Payson Northwest
  • Zoning: Residential
  • Year Built: 1992
  • Horses: No
  • Style: Single Level, Double Wide
  • Heating: Forced Air, Propane
  • Acres: 0.14
  • Hoa: Yes
  • Waterfront: No
  • Views: No
  • Cooling: Electric Refrig., Central, Ceiling Fan

The Kim Anderson Team

Cell (928) 978-3913

Office (928) 478-6203

Website: http://www.livinginpayson.com