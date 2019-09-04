1100 S Sutton, Payson, AZ 85541

This amazing property could be the perfect spot to build your dream home. Located in one of my favorite spots "The Granite Dells". You'll love the views, mountain trails and wildlife surrounding it. Located on the far southeast corner of Payson you'll find this secluded 4.33 acres with rolling hills and boulders. There are a few level spots perfect for building. The well has already been put in.
PROPERTY FEATURES
Acres: 4.33 Listing ID: 75144
Area: Payson Southeast
HOA: No
Horses: Yes
Zoning: Residential
Waterfront: No
Views: Yes