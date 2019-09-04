1100 S Sutton, Payson, AZ 85541

This amazing property could be the perfect spot to build your dream home. Located in one of my favorite spots "The Granite Dells". You'll love the views, mountain trails and wildlife surrounding it. Located on the far southeast corner of Payson you'll find this secluded 4.33 acres with rolling hills and boulders. There are a few level spots perfect for building. The well has already been put in.

PROPERTY FEATURES

Acres: 4.33  Listing ID: 75144

Area: Payson Southeast

HOA: No

Horses: Yes

Zoning: Residential

Waterfront: No

Views: Yes

