903 W Sherwood Payson, AZ 85541

This is the one! A beautiful single level, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home that features 1,433 sq. ft., a 2 car garage, open floor plan and beautiful landscaping. In the kitchen you'll find granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and a kitchen island; paired with the open floor plan to the living room where you'll find a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings; makes for a great entertainment space. The master suite features a walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Outside in the fully fenced backyard you'll find beautiful landscaping and a covered patio perfect for barbeques or just enjoying the peace and quiet of Payson.
- Area: Payson Northwest
- Zoning: Residential
- Year Built: 2003
- Horses: No
- Style: Single Level, Ranch
- Heating: Forced Air, Propane
- Acres: 0.2
- Hoa: Yes
- Waterfront: No
- Views: No
- Cooling: Electric Refrig., Central, Ceiling Fan
