505 W William Tell Circle, Payson, AZ 85541

This home sits on a well treed lot in a cul-de-sac in Payson North and has 1656 square feet with a 2 car garage plus a 2 carport. The main level has a large covered front deck and features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room with large wood burning fireplace and brick surround. The lower level has an additional family room with gas stove, a bedroom, bathroom and small kitchenette. The fully fenced backyard has an enclosed patio and storage shed.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Beds: 3, Baths: 3, Sqft: 1,656 - Listing ID 80882

PROPERTY FEATURES

Area: Payson Northeast

Zoning: Residential

Year Built: 1976

Style: Two-story, Walk-out Basement

Heating: Forced Air, Baseboard, Fireplace/Woodstove, Propane

Acres: 0.2

HOA: No

Horses: No

Views: No

Cooling: Electric Refrigeration, Central

For more information, please contact:

Click here for full MLS listing

The Kim Anderson Team

Cell (928) 978-3913

Office (928) 478-6203

Website: http://www.livinginpayson.com