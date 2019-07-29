505 W William Tell Circle, Payson, AZ 85541

This home sits on a well treed lot in a cul-de-sac in Payson North and has 1656 square feet with a 2 car garage plus a 2 carport. The main level has a large covered front deck and features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room with large wood burning fireplace and brick surround. The lower level has an additional family room with gas stove, a bedroom, bathroom and small kitchenette. The fully fenced backyard has an enclosed patio and storage shed.
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Beds: 3, Baths: 3, Sqft: 1,656 - Listing ID 80882
PROPERTY FEATURES
Area: Payson Northeast
Zoning: Residential
Year Built: 1976
Style: Two-story, Walk-out Basement
Heating: Forced Air, Baseboard, Fireplace/Woodstove, Propane
Acres: 0.2
HOA: No
Horses: No
Views: No
Cooling: Electric Refrigeration, Central
