Ronald Roy Trainor (73), res-ident of Payson, AZ, passed away on July 25. Ron was born in Safford, Arizona, and was the eldest of the four children of Glenn Owen Trainor (deceased in 2001) and Geraldine Trainor (deceased July 15 of this year.) Ron is survived by his fourth wife, Wendy Trainor, and his sisters, Sheila Marie See of Payson, Arizona, and Lee Ann Watson of Scottsdale Arizona. Ron’s brother, Glenn, passed away in 2009. He also was survived by nine nephews and one niece: Ryan, son of Sheila, Edward, Patrick, Geoffrey, and Fredrick, sons of Lee Ann, and, Rocky, Austin, Caleb, Alissa, and Garret, children of Glenn Jr.
Ron served as a machinist in the U.S. Naval Reserve during the Vietnam War, which took him to locations in Southeast Asia, including the Gulf of Tonkin and Japan. Ron was an intelligent and remarkable person of many talents. He could build or repair anything he set his mind to, and he was an excellent sketch artist. Ron was well loved by a wide circle of friends and family. He was a devoted dog owner, and he loved music, which was always playing in his home. His biggest interest in life was car racing, which he pursued for over 50 years. He will be missed by many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!