Chances are, if you have a guy winning four events, you’re team is probably doing well.
Yeah, you could say Dallon Walker and the Round Valley Elks did well.
Walker won three individual events and also ran on a winning relay to power Round Valley to a share of the AIA Boys Track and Field Division 5 State Championship. Both the Elks and Chandler Prep finished with 76 points. North Pointe Prep (55) was third, Arizona Lutheran (52) fourth and Mogollon (44½) fifth. St. Johns (9) tied for 21st.
Walker enjoyed an outstanding meet for the Elks, winning the 800 meters in two minutes 0.56 seconds, the 1,600 in 4:25.23 and the 3,200 in 9:39.74. He also ran the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay, that won in 8:13.91 and included Jonathon Madrid, Gabriel James and Kevin Flores.
“It was an incredible weekend,” said Round Valley coach Taylor Hansen.
“The whole team, both boys and girls, really pulled together and cheered each other on in their events. Each kid that participated gave it their all and it was great to see them enjoy the fruits of their labors.”
The coach said it’s even more special for the team veterans.
“It was especially great for the seniors, especially Dallon Walker.”
But it’s an accomplishment they all share in, which makes it so special.
“The moment they announced over the loudspeaker that our boys team had won the Division 5 state championship was a memory I don’t think anyone will forget,” Hansen said. “Everyone, both athletes and coaches, ran onto the field and shared the moment together. It was pure joy.”
Keanu Clark won the shot put (44-0) and finished second in the discus (135-4). Also for Round Valley, Aaron Merrill finished second in the high jump (6-2).
Blayk Kelton led Mogollon, finishing second in the 100 hurdles (15.80) and the pole vault (14-0) and placing third in both the high jump (6-0) and long jump (21-6). Bryson Kelton took third in the triple jump (41-11½).
Otto, Finch win in D5 girlsWhite Mountain area teams produced a pair of individual state championships in the Div. 5 Girls State Championship at Mesa Red Mountain on May 5-6.
St. Johns (43) finished fifth, Round Valley (31) 10th and Mogollon (9½) 21st.
For St. Johns, Ellie Otto won the triple jump (35-6) and placed third (17-4) in the long jump. Also for the Redskins, Jaycee Willis finished second (112-05) in the javelin, Ivy Winters tied for second (8-6) in the pole vault and Kayme Smith placed third (1:00.92) in the 400.
For Round Valley, Sydnee Finch won the shot put with a 43 foot 6 inch throw. Teammate Kandalyn Burk finished third (93-7) in the discus.
Mogollon’s Landy Crum finished third in the 300 hurdles (49.97).
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
