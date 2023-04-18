Round Valley senior Jaden Finch has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Gateway Community College.
She held a signing ceremony attended by her family, friends and teammates at Round Valley High School as she became a Gecko on April 5.
Round Valley senior Jaden Finch has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Gateway Community College.
She held a signing ceremony attended by her family, friends and teammates at Round Valley High School as she became a Gecko on April 5.
Jaden’s father and wrestling coach, Garrett Finch, said he wasn’t surprised that Jaden made the choice to continue to play in college. They felt she would have a chance to move on in a sport of her choice.
RV soccer coach Kalicia Hamblin said Jaden was a team leader and a “really hard worker.” She feels that Jaden will do really well at the next level and enjoy the experience.
Jaden shared that, due to some injuries she was not able to fully participate in her senior year for soccer. For that reason, she still has a desire to play and there is “more to do on the soccer field.”
As a goalie Jaden loves the intensity of the position and getting the opportunities to face down and stop the shots by opposing players. “It is a high you just can’t explain.”
She acknowledges that getting to this spot was not her alone. She said one of her biggest supporters has been coach Hamblin, who has been there to support to her in all sports.
Finch also shared that her parents have been with her through everything and she “can’t thank them enough” for the show of love and support on and off the field.
Finch advised other students looking at life after high school to “keep your options open.” She wasn’t sure if college was in her future at first, but she is grateful for the opportunity this has brought and she is looking forward to the challenge.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!