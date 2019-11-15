Tournament organizers rejoice! Payson’s Rumsey Park will soon have a new restroom, crow’s nest and turf.
As Payson has expanded its schedule of baseball and softball tournaments, it’s becoming increasingly clear the decades-old facilities need a facelift. Some might even consider the upgrades an investment as tournament fees and sales tax from lodging and food increases the town’s revenue.
Residents Robert and Donna Daly donated enough to spur the building of the restrooms and crow’s nest.
“This project is something we have envisioned for a while,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager, at the Nov. 7 council meeting.
The Dalys’ donation will allow the town to “get twice as much improvement,” she said.
Money for turf upgrades came up during the recent budget cycle when the council budgeted $400,000 in new turf for the Rumsey III and north multi-purpose fields.
Payson received a break on the pricing because of Sourcewell, a national purchasing process.
“We have more buying power than just a little town in Arizona,” said Nelson Beck, Payson’s parks supervisor. “It’s great to see this many people interested in our turf replacement.”
The town’s artificial turf fields have generated talk since they were installed in the 1990s.
“For those who don’t know, Payson, Arizona was the first community in the western portion of the country to utilize turf,” said Beck.
In those years, droughts pushed Payson’s water system to the edge.
“Our water system was keeping up, but just barely,” said Beck.
Dousing grass fields would have taken up water needed to support development and the town.
Turf offered a solution at the same time generated a lot of buzz.
“Industry leaders ... used our facilities as a show piece after we first put in the turf,” said Beck.
In fact, the company still relies on Payson to help “in pioneering this technology,” he said. “They come back every so often to check on the fields.”
The Payson council only had a few questions for Beck.
Vice Mayor Janell Sterner asked about drainage and possible additional costs.
“Since these are established fields, they were built correctly from the beginning,” he said.
Councilor Steve Smith asked if any of the turf was replaced under warranty.
Beck admitted the company replaced the original turf because of the “first generation material.”
“The fibers did not hold up to the UV light,” he said.
Smith then asked about disposing of the old material.
Beck explained most of the material would remain on the field except for “five feet of the perimeter of the existing field.” The strips of perimeter turf will go to the landfill.
Councilor Barbara Underwood said she hopes the new fields will help the economy, just as the old fields did.
“It was our kickoff to economic development,” she said.
The council voted unanimously to approve both improvements to Rumsey Park.
