“I’m looking down here at a few of these hairy-legged guys and my wife told me if I got nervous to just visualize everybody being naked, and it’s not a pretty sight.”
Bobby Davis had the audience laughing from the start.
Then the Star Valley mayor got serious as he addressed a few hundred people during the Payson Patriotic Events Committee’s Tribute to Our Veterans at Payson High School Auditorium on Friday morning.
Davis talked about his transition from a kid playing war to his experience in Vietnam and the decades since.
“You remember when you were much younger and we would go outside and play war?” Davis asked. “We pretend to shoot and kill the enemy. After we were through playing, we would just get up and dust ourselves off and not really pay attention to what was going on. We all know as veterans, that’s not really what combat is.”
No, it’s not.
Many in the audience of several hundred know what combat is.
“Veterans Day has always had a special meaning in my life,” Davis said. “As a kid, I wanted to be a big, bad Marine. You can never understand as a child the horror of war and the reality that so many veterans have to live with each day.”
The retired U.S. Marine who once held the title of the youngest sergeant in the Marine Corps talked about his military family. He comes from a military family with his great-grandfather, his grandfather and his uncle Marines and his father, an Air Force veteran.
“I come from a long line of Marines in my family,” Davis said. “My great-grandfather was a Marine. I’m still trying to find out more history about him. My grandfather was a decorated Marine who fought in World War I. My uncle was a decorated Marine and fought on Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima and many other islands in the South Pacific.
“Now my father was the smart one in the family and he served in the Army Air Corps. He served on a small island in the South Pacific called the Kinnian Island. His job was to run communication lines all over the island. On Aug. 6, 1945, my then-22-year-old father Sgt. Elmer Davis watched from the top of a telephone pole as the Enola Gay, a B-29 Super Fortress Bomber piloted by Col. Paul Tibbets and his crew, lifted off the runway destination Hiroshima. In that short 27 days on Sept. 2, 1945, World War II ended 27 days after that horrific day.”
He talked about the way he and his fellow Vietnam veterans were treated when they returned home.
“To all Vietnam veterans, welcome home,” Davis said. “You fought a very unpopular war. History calls it a conflict. I call it a war anytime somebody’s shooting at you. Some of you were drafted, some of us volunteered. We were all young and in the prime of our lives. Some did not make it home. Some are still suffering from what they had to face.”
And he addressed the veterans of this country’s longest war.
“Welcome home to all Middle East veterans,” Davis said. “You also fought a long, drawn-out war. We fought in Vietnam for 11 years and you guys have fought for over 20 years in the Middle East.
“We all know that by signing on the dotted line, we’re willing to lay down our lives for this great country. We did not ask why, we did what we were told.”
Davis closed his talk by acknowledging all his fellow veterans in attendance.
“I realize that I’m standing in front of men and women who have faced the times that have tried our nation’s soul,” he said. “Men and women who in times of crisis did not shrink, men and women who are brave leaders that stood fast, that faced the tyranny of evil. I am honored to stand in front of you today.
“Thank you for showing our past and present generations that if a country is good enough to live in, it’s good enough to fight for. Semper Fidelis, God bless America.”
Davis was the last of four speakers, following remarks by Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer and Payson Fire Chief David Staub.
LuAnn Carpino returned as master of ceremonies for the annual event.
The program also featured a variety of musical performances by both Beth Christensen’s Julia Randall Elementary Honors Choir and the Payson Choral Society, led by Daria Mason, with Katie Beeson’s Vibe Dance Academy students putting on an energetic performance dancing to the swinging big band era hit “In The Mood.”
Staub, the son and brother to two career military members and the father of an active-duty sailor, emphasized the things we have in common in his brief speech.
“There’s a lot of things in our world today, in our country, that can divide us, but I think one thing we should focus on today that unites us is our veterans,” he said. “If it wasn’t for our veterans, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to have civil discourse. We wouldn’t have the opportunity to exercise our freedoms. Those veterans insured that, even as they were treated poorly sometimes by us.
“So, I guess I would ask you to thank a veteran every day. They always deserve it. They put up with more than they will ever tell you. And remember there are more things that unite us than divide us and (I ask you) to focus on those things.”
Morrissey, an Army veteran, talked about how proud he is to have served this country.
“Whenever I’m thanked for my service, my response is, ‘You don’t have to thank me. It was an honor to serve my country,’” he said.
He asked for all the veterans in attendance to stand.
“We will always stand,” Morrissey said, “because we took an oath under God to our country and that oath does not go away. That oath goes with us to our graves. If we are ever called upon again to stand for our country, and that could happen, we will do so without question and I think I can speak for other veterans in this room, and for other patriots in this room.
“I can’t thank you enough for having allowed me to be the mayor of this town for the past four years. It has been indeed an honor because there’s a spirit in this town, a spirit of patriotism and service to God that’s prevalent throughout this town.
“In this community we have 6,000-8,000 veterans living here, retired. They come here for a reason and I think the reason is this community is so welcoming.
“In closing, I want to read to you the words of Abraham Lincoln when he talks about veterans who didn’t make it home and veterans who did. And these are his words:
‘And from these honored dead, we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain that this nation under God shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from this earth.”
Tischer talked about the patriotism he’s witnessed in his three years since moving from Wisconsin.
“Before I came to Payson, I thought I knew what patriotism and paying respects to our veterans meant,” he said. “I didn’t know that until I got here and saw what it truly means.
“Your sacrifices, everything you have done, is so incredible. And what I truly cherish the most has been getting to know many of you and the sacrifices you have made. And I listen to your stories, and I know your stories sometimes are extremely hard to tell, but it’s something we need to hear. And many times, most of you are too humble to tell your stories, things you have done in your career in the military is truly incredible and I thank you for everything you have done. But we need to tell those stories. We need everybody to know the sacrifices that you’ve made, that your family’s made. Our freedoms don’t come free and you all know that better than a lot of us.
“I heard a very interesting statistic this morning — only 7% of our men and women in this country have served in some form of the military. That’s an incredibly small number that protects all of us. And as I get to know you, I applaud your commitment to this country, your commitment to this community.”
Larry Potvin and the Beeline Community Band performed preshow music and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
PHS Longhorn Theatre Director Kathy Siler and a dozen of her students provided invaluable assistance to make the show possible and help keep the 70-minute show running smoothly.
Bishop Kent Lamb delivered the invocation and benediction. The Payson Military Honor Guard presented the colors and John Carpino played “Taps.”
