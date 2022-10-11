Arizona now has the nation’s most expansive school choice issue in the nation, with almost every parent able to apply for taxpayer money to home-school their children or send them to private and religious schools.
Opponents failed to get enough signatures to put a referendum on the ballot to repeal the new law.
Parents now have until Oct. 15 to apply for the taxpayer-funded Empowerment Scholarship Accounts to cover home school costs or private school tuition. At present, the vouchers average about $7,000 — although they can be higher for students with special needs.
“This is a monumental victory for students not only in Arizona but also across the nation,” said Goldwater Institute Director of Education Policy Matt Beienburg. “Lawmakers in every other state now know it’s possible to defeat the radical teachers’ unions and make students the priority of our education system once again.”
“The decision by Ducey and the Legislature to enact this dangerous law is further proof that they have abandoned their constitutional obligation to provide adequate resources for public school students,” Save Our Schools said in a release. “Arizona’s public schools are on the verge of losing over $76 million virtually overnight, as these ESA voucher funds are siphoned to private schools and homeschooling with little to no academic or financial accountability. This number will balloon rapidly over the next few years, potentially to over $1 billion per year.”
The new law will be a boon for private and religious schools and for parents who home-school their kids— but could deal a blow to district and perhaps public charter schools.
Many rural school districts are already struggling with stagnant or declining enrollment — with most of the state’s population growth going to Pima and Maricopa counties. The vouchers could provide an incentive for parents to pull their children from district schools in favor of home schooling or private schools.
That would actually save the state a little money — since the vouchers amount to about 90% of what the state would have paid district schools for the same student. However, in a district with declining enrollment — many of the facilities and other overhead costs remain the same. The enrollment decline doesn’t necessarily reduce the costs of facilities, administration, transportation and other relatively fixed costs.
Lawmakers four years ago had also opened the vouchers to almost all students. However, in that case, opponents gathered enough signatures to put a referendum on the ballot. Voters then repealed the expansion. The legislature then passed an almost identical expansion of the voucher system on a party-line vote in the chaotic closing days of the legislative session.
The voucher system was initially proposed as a way for parents to seek alternatives to public schools that got a “D” or “F” ratings in the state evaluations system — and those whose kids had special needs the neighborhood school could not meet. None of the schools in Rim Country have a “D” or “F” rating — and Payson offers a full range of special education services.
Arizona Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman has called the expansion “a taxpayer funded coupon for the wealthy.”
Her general election opponent — former Superintendent of Education and Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne — supports the voucher expansion.
Lawmakers, in voting for the expansion, defeated amendments that would have required schools and parents accepting the voucher money to report on things like test scores, academic progress and how they spent the money.
Advocates for the Empowerment Scholarship Accounts expansion say the measure will save taxpayers money, empower parents and challenge public schools to do better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!