The leaves are changing; the weather is cooling and fall is upon us. Payson Elementary School hosted its annual “Fall Festival” to kick off the season.
The school’s parent–teacher organization (PTO) is under new leadership and president Emily Wheeler and vice president Susie Newcomb worked diligently to organize the event with the help of fellow PES parents, teachers and community members.
The evening started with the landing of a helicopter on the grass field. Children lined up to take turns climbing through the helicopter while asking questions to the pilots. There was also a fire truck and fire safety trailer on the field and representatives from those organizations provided prizes and information to those who climbed through.
On the basketball court, families enjoyed games and activities, such as a Book Walk (an educational spin on a Cake Walk), beanbag toss, giant Jenga, a guessing game and face painting. There was plenty to eat, including chili hotdogs, nachos, cotton candy, baked goods, and Scoops Ice Cream. Adults enjoyed bidding on silent auction basket items. PES parents and community vendors donated the themed baskets. Festival goers enjoyed live music from Junction 87 along with Desert Gal dancers dressed as ghosts.
It was truly a great day to be a little Longhorn.
