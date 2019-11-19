On Friday, Oct. 11, a group of Payson Center for Success students, along with history teacher Ted Tatum, went to Montezuma’s Well and Montezuma’s Castle in Camp Verde.
On at first stop, we saw Montezuma’s Well. It was incredible how water still drained into channels made by ancient Native Americans. The water drained out of the caldera and into channels that carried it into the surrounding fields. The well itself was massive in stature. One student worried we would fall into the cavernous hole.
We climbed down into the gaping pit and found cave dwellings. We journeyed back to the surface and continued our trip. We stopped at the remains of a pit dwelling on our way to Montezuma’s castle.
On our last stop, we got to see Montezuma’s Castle. The castle sits hundreds of feet off the ground and overlooks the valley. When the castle was in use, Native Americans used the land for farming, and it was flat for tens of miles. Most of the Native Americans who lived near the dwelling lived out in the open or in small homes below. When the lookout at the top of the castle saw an enemy coming, they would warn the people who would then have enough time to take their possessions and food and go into the castle for protection.
The castle has five floors and occupants could shoot down at anyone attacking from below. It was a very defensive home. Every day, the occupants could pull up the ladders so that no one could climb the face of the cliff to attack them.
Carol Pierce, 92, the great grandmother of student Tyler Egbert, said she visited Montezuma’s Castle when she was in the sixth grade and allowed to climb up the wooden ladder and see the castle inside.
Today, because of erosion and damage, they only allow visitors to view the structure from afar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!