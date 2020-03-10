February is a busy month for students and teachers in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at Payson High School.
February is recognized as CTE Month by the nation and state with President Trump, Governor Doug Ducey and the Payson school board each issuing proclamations noting the value and contributions CTE makes to the economy.
February is also the start of regional and state competitions in the related Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO).
Students at PHS are off to a great start in this year’s events. The first CTSO to hold a state event, albeit the last week of January, was thespians, which is related to the PHS Stagecraft program. For the first time in six years, two students will compete this summer at the international festival. Nathaniel Kammerman received “superior” marks in short film live action, as did Cameron Middaugh in solo musical theater. Only one other student from PHS, Crystal Kubby, has ever been eligible to attend the international event for a musical number. Nine students from the computer network program took part in the FBLA regional conference Feb. 1 at ASU Polytechnic Mesa Campus. Of those attending, seven students placed in the top three in their event:
1st – Network Design Team: Tristan Heape, Dorian Rackley, Anthony Burlando
1st – Website Design Team: Abby Stewart, Justice Theisen, Makena Idoine
2nd – Game Design: Darren Sinon
3rd – Chapter Sign: Abby Stewart
3rd – Electronic Career Portfolio: Abby Stewart
On Feb. 8, Germany Hall took part in the Careers in Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) hoping to earn a scholarship or internship as she pursues the goal of working in the food industry next year.
Instructors Liddell, White and Harold are assembling their teams for State DECA and SKILLS USA events later this month.
Eighth graders from RCMS, Pine-Strawberry and Tonto Basin recently spent the morning at PHS touring the seven CTE programs on campus. Student leaders in each class shared information about their program, showed the skills they gained and challenged some eighth graders to try welding, make garlic pretzels and nail pounding competitions. This is one way to help the incoming freshman decide on the program they would like to select for next year. Interest surveys also helped identify the area in which they might want to consider.
None of the success or opportunities would be if not for the tireless efforts of the seven phenomenal CTE teachers at PHS or the generous support of community members. Evans, Fitzhugh, Harold, Liddell, Siler, Spurlock, and White spend hours in the classroom and nights and weekends with their students to provide a competitive advantage. Community volunteers join in that effort serving as mentors, guest speakers and judges or provide internships so that the students can use their talents in real-world scenarios. The funds from Credit for Kids help defray the cost of travel and lodging when attending CTSO conferences, competitions and visiting business and industry sites and post secondary campuses. Payson CTE appreciates the support of the community to prepare and shape the future workforce.
