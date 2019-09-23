Fantastic things happening at RCMS

We all remember when we learned to swim. For some people, myself included, this memory is of being thrown into the deep end and being told, “sink or swim, boy! Sink or swim!”
The start of a new school year is very much akin to learning how to swim. That first day back is a sea of nerves, stress, and anxiety. Students cry, staff cry -- we use up an impressive amount of tissues that first few days, to be honest.
But eventually we dry the tears and start to swim -- and boy, is Rim Country Middle School swimming!
This year we have established a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) class that has created unique measuring tools to make maps, learned Newtonian Physics and created bridges. We have relaunched an extra-curricular program that teaches students not only how to tie artificial flies and fly fish, but also environmental conservation. This last weekend we took our first OAC trip and 14 students went to Flagstaff to hike, ride mountain bikes, and enjoy nature. Our football teams and softball teams have started up, and we have had our first school play. We have had tailgates where the RCMS staff, in conjunction with the tech department, happily fed dozens of students. We have had students learning how to maintain our community and have begun to start projects which reflect this -- everything from improving our school through planting to starting charity drives.
In general, RCMS is swimming strong and fast. From the second we touched the water, we’ve been pushing and succeeding. We recognize that students need more than just academics, they need to experience personal growth and to learn to be amazing adults -- we do this through a combination of rigorous academics as well as diverse and unique opportunities for our students.
