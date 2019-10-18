Culture isn't just a list of holidays or shared recipes, traditions, or language. Culture is each individual’s life experience.
As educators, it's our job to stimulate the intellectual development of children. To truly engage students, we must reach out to them in ways that are culturally and linguistically responsive and appropriate. We need to examine the cultural assumptions and stereotypes brought into the classroom that may hinder learning and our class community.
Teaching students the importance of celebrating different cultures and diversity helps them enormously. Diverse classrooms promote creativity, higher level thinking, and collaboration. Our classrooms represent different backgrounds, cultures, ethnicity, language, and physical ability. Being diverse is defined as all the ways we are alike and different.
Learning about other cultures, languages, and holidays different from their own help children accept each other. Students learn that while there are differences among them, they are also alike. This learning dispels stereotypes and encourages friendships. Celebrating different cultures brings understanding. Students need to understand that while we are all different, we all learn and grow together. This encourages students to be creative thinkers.
Our classroom is lucky to have a Serbian family. Sladjana Kuzmanovic graciously volunteered to come and give our class a lesson on Serbian culture. We learned about their holidays, food, traditions, language, famous people and, most importantly, their country. The lesson was interesting and informative. We’re thankful for our parents and community who volunteer and teach us diversity and acceptance.
