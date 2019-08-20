Well over three-hundred Payson Unified School District employees united to kickoff the 2019-2020 school year at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino on Thursday, July 25th. All employees were welcomed by the Payson High School Cheer Squad, the Payson High School Band, and several middle school and high school students who shared how PUSD teachers had a positive influence in their lives.
The theme for the year is “Full Steam Ahead” in honor of the initial opening of S.T.E.A.M. (Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Mathematics) Labs that will open up in every school! We also welcomed twenty-four new certified teachers, a number of classified employees, three new administrators, and our Superintendent, Dr. Stan Rentz! We are looking forward to a great school year and opportunities for all of our stakeholders to EXCEL as we move “full steam ahead” into the new year!
