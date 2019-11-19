Last spring, the Arizona Governor’s Office, Eastern Arizona College and Payson Unified School District partnered to bring GEAR UP to Rim Country Middle School’s seventh graders.
GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs and is a free program that sends coordinators to work with school leadership, counselors, teachers and families to help students succeed and prepare for life after high school.
GEAR UP coordinators believe that planning for future success begins in the seventh grade with support continuing through senior year. GEAR UP helps provide mentoring, tutoring, academic interventions, summer enrichment, college and career exploration, college readiness testing and financial planning for both students and their families.
Besides ongoing academic interventions, college and career exploration and STEAM Lab support, GEAR UP has recently brought the Dave Ramsey Financial Literacy program and the ACT Aspire test to RCMS eighth graders.
GEAR UP has supported the counseling office with college and career exploration trips to the Phoenix Zoo, Northern Arizona University, Midwest Foodbank, Sea Life Aquarium, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Rim Country Cosmetology Academy. Planning is underway to take students to Gateway Community College, Yavapai College, Universal Technical Institute, Grand Canyon University, the Art Institute and the Arizona Science Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!