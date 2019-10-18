Horton Creek hike

On Friday, August 23, 20 Payson Center for Success students along with myself and PCS Principal Linda Gibson completed the 8-mile Horton Creek Trail. The Horton Creek Trail is located just outside of Payson.
After taking the 260 from Payson, making a left on Zane Grey Highway, and following the road to a parking lot, we arrived at our starting point.
The drive itself is beautiful, and when you come to the spot for parking, there is a shaded glen with picnic benches and trails to explore.
After making fun of Gibson’s floppy hat, we headed out along the trail. Regardless of the shade the pine trees provided, this “teasing” was later regretted as the pools of sweat ran down my face.
Many of the students were in their element as they explored nature. Many horny toads were found and named, and a small snake was taken for a bit of a walk for the group to “pet”, which caused this teacher to freaked out about and its ability to harm anyone.
After our foray into the forest, we headed up the road to the fish hatchery. This is where I learned that many of the fish are hatched and then released into lakes across Arizona. I also learned that no matter how convincing they sound, when the students say, “Linda said it was OK” about riding along the side of the van for the short drive from the bus parking to the much closer car parking lot, they are messing with you. (Don’t worry transportation, I didn’t fall for it.)
In all seriousness, the students impressed me as they showed consideration and genuine concern for one another. From slowing down the hiking pace for a student with an injury, to sharing extra snacks for the student that didn’t bring any, the day ended with spirits high as the sense of community was felt by all.
As a new teacher to PUSD and the Payson area, this trip was more than just a hike in a beautiful setting; it was a way to connect with the students. The camaraderie between staff and students is great, and I feel very blessed to live in an area that has so much to offer.
