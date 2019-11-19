Julia Randall Elementary offers a variety of enrichment activities. After-school activities include a Rock Club for third graders and Choir and Bells, Science Technology Engineering Art and Math (STEAM), Excel, fly-fishing and tutoring for all students.
At JRE, staff recognizes the value of enrichment programs. These optional courses allow children to explore various topics and interests independently of the academic day. Enrichment programs provide opportunities for students to build social skills. Studies show that participation in enrichment programs boosts self-confidence and self-esteem. Children learn to collaborate by working in groups. These activities promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills by encouraging children to think outside of the box.
Teachers encourage children to explore their interests, which will open up more options for careers and hobbies as they age. There is also the value that children look forward to electives as fun, relaxing time away from schoolwork. They learn skills and reap a variety of advantages. Smaller groups also allow for greater hands-on activities enhancing the learning experience.
