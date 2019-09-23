JRE/PHS Learning Experience

Julia Randall Elementary Fourth Grade students and teachers teamed up with Payson High School’s Theatre Arts Teacher, Kathy Siler, and two directors from The Missoula Children’s Theater in Missoula, MT to generate a great learning experience that took classroom lessons into a creative world.
MCT Directors Payton Hartwick and Taylor Sage Priday came to Julia Randall Elementary to and teach fourth grade students. Payton and Taylor were positive role models. The MCT Directors and fourth grade students all had a valuable learning experience. Each student had laudatory comments for the lesson. They loved it.
Students learned concentration, memorization, observation, and imagination. Each concept is important in theatre productions, but also important in classroom lessons. Each lesson had students out of their normal mode of learning. They were up moving throughout the classroom the entire time actively engaged in learning and practicing life skills.
Students gained additional skills to improve their concentration, memorization, observation, and imagination skills. Lessons taught by other teachers lend new perspectives on concepts. Payton and Taylor brought new insights into our classroom and did an excellent job teaching our fourth grade students.
