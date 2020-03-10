Julia Randall Elementary offers a variety of enrichment activities. After-school activities include Beth Christenson’s Hand Bells. The hand bells were selected to present at this year’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) conference “Educating the Whole Child.”
On behalf of the Arizona Department of Education, Beth Christenson and the bells were recognized for improving academic achievement and student engagement. This year there were 23 student groups from 20 schools across Arizona chosen to take part. The students have been working hard after school and provided an exceptional performance.
