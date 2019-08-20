Learning is fun

While learning is always fun Julia Randall Elementary Summer Academy attendees had an opportunity to experience fun on another level. Summer programs are designed to provide educational opportunities during the summer months. Although teachers taught math and reading, students were able to spend time on other activities. Teachers taught art, Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) projects, sign language, as well as other fun activities.
Students were able to paint with watercolors, tempera paint, scrapbook and participate in STEM activities. Since summer academy encompassed Father’s Day students also made cards. It is amazing how talented our students are.
Students were able to master math concepts that had been elusive. Additional support was provided to strengthen their reading skills. A smaller student to teacher ratio ensures they receive more individualized curriculum assistance for misunderstood concepts.
Summer Academy attendees expressed how amazing their teachers were. They were having fun. Each student came focused on learning and having a great time. Teachers and staff worked to ensure the Summer Academy not only bridged learning gaps, but focused on additional activities ensuring each student had a positive experience.
