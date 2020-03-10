Payson Elementary School, along with other schools in the Payson Unified School District, has fully embraced Capturing Kids’ Hearts.
This program is based on the concept, “If you have a child’s heart… you have their mind.”
Through Capturing Kids’ Hearts, teachers work to build meaningful, productive relationships with students in their classroom. Creating a safe environment allows students the opportunity to succeed and fail without fear. Students not only feel love and support from their teacher, but they form strong relationships with classmates.
Recently, PES received a nomination as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School, along with Julia Randall Elementary, Rim Country Middle School, Payson High School, and Payson Center for Success. Each day teachers are faced with challenges of increasing student performance while dealing with many social, environmental and outside issues which impact a student’s learning. This program provides a strengthened connectedness between students and teachers, resulting in a significant improvement in students’ academic performance.
Each morning, teachers greet students at the door with a firm handshake, and often a hug. A social contract, listing the classes agreed upon behavior expectations, is displayed and signed by everyone. This social contract creates an environment where consistent rules of conduct reduce disciplinary escalations and referrals. Openness, trust, and honesty replace defensive behaviors. Students who once felt judged by their teachers and peers now feel acceptance and real connections.
My first grade class has choreographed a dance to the song “You-Nique.” Students dance and sing, “I’m Brave, I’m Strong, I’m Loved, I’m Smart, and I’m Unique!” This song speaks to accepting differences of others and accepting themselves as strong individuals. The message “I can achieve anything,” empowers students in their schoolwork and their personal relationships. At PES, we truly are Capturing Kids’ Hearts.
