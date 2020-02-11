Julia Randall Elementary is one school working with Rim Country Middle School on pen pals. Some of the advisory classes at RCMS are writing pen pal letters to students at JRE and Payson Elementary School. Pen pal letters give students a chance to practice both reading and writing skills. The students eagerly wait for new letters to arrive. They can’t wait to read what their pen pal is doing in school, as well as their after-school activities.
Working together, teachers brought RCMS pen pals to the two elementary schools to visit their younger pals. Every student said it was an awesome experience. Scott Davidson’s eighth grade advisory students visited their fourth grade pen pals. The students sat down and helped the fourth graders with a writing assignment. It not only helped the fourth graders with their assignments, but it also assisted the eighth graders with comprehension. The students confirmed the need for organization charts/outlines on writing assignments.
Eighth grade mentors gave the fourth grade valuable insight into their future education endeavors. RCMS students expressed the need for good study habits as it only gets “harder” in middle school. Both classes found the experience positive, and we plan to continue getting together throughout the second semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!