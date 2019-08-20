I am so excited to be here with the teachers, staff, students, and families of Payson Elementary School! Payson Unified School District has been my home for two years, and I have been dedicated to the field of education for over 20 years, serving in various roles including teacher, coach, district specialist and assistant principal. I have often felt so fortunate over the years to have found this profession and believe that ensuring the best possible futures for our students is the most important and rewarding job we can do. I am committed to providing a safe and orderly learning environment where students are challenged academically, inspired artistically, and motivated to always perform at their personal best.
At PES, we hold high expectations for our students, and provide personalized learning experiences so that all students EXCEL.
PES, along with PUSD, has embraced the Capturing Kids Hearts processes to build a positive school culture. Please ask your child about CKH.
As we begin this year, safety and security for all students is very important to all of us at PES. We have implemented a few changes to our campus routines to ensure all students feel safe and for all parents to know that they are safe at school.
Please be sure to stop at the front desk in order to sign in and be escorted to your child’s teacher. Also, for the safety of all students, should your child need to be picked up from school early, we ask that you arrive prior to 2:15 PM. After 2:15 PM, students will not be released until our dismissal time at 2:30 PM. Any change in transportation for the day should be communicated to the office no later than 8:30 AM.
Please note, Wednesdays are Early Release for all PUSD schools. PES dismisses students at 1:30 PM.
On Wednesdays, if you are picking up your child from school, please arrive no later than 1:15 PM. School begins at 8:00 AM every day. Having your student at school, on time and for the entire day, will support a successful academic year for each child.
A collaborative partnership between home and school is essential for student growth and academic achievement.
Thank you for partnering with us so that our youngest learners will be prepared to be our leaders of tomorrow. Please contact the school for volunteer opportunities or for any questions or concerns. I look forward to a great year at Payson Elementary School!
