The community has provided tremendous support to the Payson Unified School District. People are the driving force to either make life easier or more difficult. We have witnessed through direct contact and observations is that Payson is a community of people with a strong desire to provide support to enhance and build others up, to empower them to create forward momentum for progress, which creates productive citizens and overall happiness.
We have many organizations within our community: the MHA Foundation, Rim Country Rotary, Lions Club, Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, ASPIRE, Payson Elks Lodge, Community Bridges, CARIS Foundation and the American Legion. These groups are made up of motivated individuals who want to help change the world, with a shared intentionality of helping others. In these cooperative social/service groups, the behaviors that take place are collective in nature to benefit others through a joint task.
PCS has had the pleasure to work with many of these organizations at various levels. When working with these individuals/organizations one cannot deny the feeling of dynamic collaboration, the power of sincerity, and the overall positive effects of human kindness. Sometimes the results of the support from these organizations is unknown or not showcased near enough to express our gratitude. Many times it is almost impossible to pay back for the support. We can only hope that we pay the benefits of the support forward so that each of us (students, parents, staff, teachers, principals and directors) make a difference. Paying it forward provides a means to plant the seed for a better future for all.
We would like to thank these individuals and organizations for their willingness to get involved; their ability to support physically and financially; their open-mindedness; their ability to see the capacity to influence others; the sharing of their expertise to build strength in others and for understanding that we each have power alone, but are better together with the potential to change the world by affecting one person in a single moment of time.
