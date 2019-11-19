In September, Payson High’s DECA program, a marketing organization, went to Phoenix to take part in Arizona Fall Leadership conference. The conference had interactive workshops that expose students to competition preparation and entrepreneurs. They also got to visit the Arizona Science Center and watch an Arizona Diamondbacks game.
For first-year DECA students, they walked away with many new skills, including in-depth testing and role playing strategies that will come in handy in competition. They also got to network with people from all over the state. There was no shortage of fun and skills for upperclassmen. They heard from industry professionals and learned how to improve their competition skills. Since this was our first official DECA conference of the year, many students reunited with past DECA pals and met new ones.
After the conference, we got a quick bite to eat at the Arizona Science Center before the Diamondbacks game. Little did students know what was in store. Payson’s DECA chapter got to see one of the longest baseball games played at Chase Field. The game was 19 innings and lasted about seven hours. Unfortunately or fortunately, we had to cut it short and return home so we missed the big win.
DECA provides Payson High School marketing students many opportunities to expand leadership skills, learn from professionals, and use those skills to compete in different events. These students learned a lot from this first conference, and it excites them to apply what they have learned in the classroom and in their next educational pursuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!