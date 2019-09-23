A nationwide trend has focused on teaching “life skills” or “adulting” classes. While schools have raised the rigor in English, Math, Science and Social Studies, many believe that students need more real-world skills.
Payson High School has taken steps to give students the opportunities to go into the community with a variety of new skills.
Starting with this Fall semester, PHS has implemented a new Reteach and Enrichment period. This 20-minute block enables all students to schedule enrichment courses.
Students struggling with recent concepts taught in Math, English, or Biology courses, can use the Enrichments to get extra help from classroom teachers. Otherwise, students in Enrichment classes focus on topics that may not fit in the everyday curriculum.
Rim Country Middle School has a similar system of Reteach and Enrichment.
Currently, PHS offers 24 Enrichment classes. If a students don't get their first choice, then can switch to a different Enrichment class each quarter.
We believe this will help students become exposed to a number of important topics.
There isn’t enough space to highlight every Enrichment class we offer, but here is a sampling of courses.
Marsha Fitzhugh is teaching “Leadership Skills” and students are put to the test daily to study quality leaders and put a variety of skills into action.
Cynthia Mitchell offers a course on “Investing Basics” so students can learn how to put their money to work, including playing a game where they invest in the stock market.
Ginger Liddell’s “Public Speaking” class pushes students out of their comfort zone, in front of their peers.
Joe Schmidt is teaching “Chess & Critical Thinking.” Students come to class every day and test their minds through various critical thinking activities. They also have learned the intricacies of chess and play competitively against their peers.
Two offerings focus on brand new state-of-the-art equipment, purchased as part of our Caris STEAM Lab grant. Principal Jeff Simon has led a course on using the new equipment where students use computers to create images they can then output through laser printing. Glenna Spurlock is also using the new equipment while she teaches students about “Machine Embroidery”.
The Enrichment courses teach students a variety of skills and topics, but the other important piece of the new schedule allows students to participate in Reteach. Research shows that students who get intervention on concepts that they are struggling with in a timely manner will be much more likely to make academic achievements.
Math, English, and Biology teachers now have a specific time of the day to work with students who have struggled in their classes. We believe this will make a huge difference in student achievement at PHS.
The changes to the schedule have been exciting and PHS students are getting more opportunities than they ever have had before. We believe as we continue on with Reteach and Enrich that our program will become stronger and continue to meet the needs of all of our students.
