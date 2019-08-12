Did you know?? Did you know Payson High School had students earn over 1200 college credits earned last year from 22 dual enrollment classes offered at PHS? Did you know Payson High School earned a National Showcase designation from Capturing Kids Hearts? Did you know Payson High School had a National Merit finalist and a Prudential Spirit of Community Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award recipients? Did you know Payson High School’s 2019 graduates received roughly 1.475 million dollars worth of scholarship offers? Did you know Payson High School had 11 students receive an industry recognized certification as well as offers to participate in post secondary programs related to their field of study. Did you know that these statistics are only the tip of the iceberg of the opportunities here at Payson High School?
As we start a new year, we are excited about all of the opportunities our students can take advantage of, from adulting classes to dual enrollment. Our students have opportunities that could lead them to a career-ready, industry-recognized certificate or an associates degree by the time they graduate from high school.
On top of a great general education, Payson High School has again partnered with the ASPIRE Arizona Foundation and Gila County Community College to offer our students 22 dual enrollment courses in the subject areas of Math, English, Science and Social Studies.
Through these offerings, when our students complete the year’s worth of courses they cumulatively will have had the opportunity to earn the better part of 2000 college credits. Further, through these offerings, and those in conjunction with satellite or central NAVIT CTE programs, we already have several students on track to receive their associates degree at the same time they receive their high school diploma. What an amazing opportunity for students to already be two years ahead of their cohort when moving on to a career or post secondary education. This program’s success would not be realized if it wasn’t for our partnership with the ASPIRE Arizona Foundation and NAVIT who believes education elevates everyone! ASPIRE Arizona Foundation’s mission is to create higher education opportunities, in Payson, Arizona and the surrounding Rim Country. They accomplish this by raising the necessary funds to pay the tuition for the dual enrollment classes in a scholarship format for eligible Payson High School students. They have been the driving force behind the success of the program and I can honestly say, we are truly lucky for this partnership.
Along with our general education dual enrollment offerings, at PHS we continue to offer a total of seven different Career and Technical Education (CTE) areas of study in which students can not only earn industry recognized certificates but also receive college credits towards their field of study. The CTE programs offered on campus include Marketing, Culinary Arts, Agriculture Science, Construction Technology, Automotive Technology, Computer Networks, and Technical Theater. Currently we have hundreds of students enrolled in at least one of these programs to either satisfy their CTE/Fine Art graduation requirements or work towards their industry certification. These students also have the opportunity to elect to receive dual credit for each of their upper level courses through Gila County Community College, in association with NAVIT and Eastern Arizona College.
Beyond our satellite CTE programs, Payson High School also offers a central program through NAVIT (NORTHERN ARIZONA VOCATIONAL INSTITUTE of TECHNOLOGY). The central programs include Allied Health, Cosmetology and Fire Science. Those students choosing to participate in one of the three central programs offered by NAVIT spend half-day at Payson High School and half day at the Gila County Community College campus. NAVIT covers the cost associated with the tuition, books, and fees for every student who register for one of the three central programs. In addition to the 10 to 15 college credit associated with the programs each semester, NAVIT students are awarded 2 high school credits each semester.
Students are eligible for the General Education dual enrollment, CTE and NAVIT programs by passing the Accuplacer exam, which is the college entrance exam. A number of students have passed this exam prior to the end of their 10th grade year. Once they pass this exam,
Students are able to take a full load of classes in any of the three areas for college credit.
