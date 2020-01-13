Julia Randall Elementary fourth-grade students and teachers teamed up with the Town of Payson Water Department to learn about water resources.
Students were treated to two hours of fun and learning at Green Valley Park during the University of Arizona hosted Project Wet.
Volunteers were stationed at four stations, which covered watersheds, groundwater, water conservation and the water cycle.
Students helped with water experiments. The experiments and the festival are designed to engage students in active learning.
Project Wet activates a student’s natural curiosity, encouraging them to explore water conservation. Understanding the water cycle, the importance of conserving water and understanding where we get our water supply will help ensure that future generations have enough water.
The University of Arizona hosts Project Wet in coordination with the Payson Water Department and water resource specialist Brenda Huff to help Julia Randall Elementary, Payson Christian School and Pine-Strawberry Elementary.
Fourth grade teachers attended a six-hour training to ensure lessons and experiments aligned with state standards.
One student said, “The Water Festival helped her understand water conservation, and made it easier to learn and remember.”
