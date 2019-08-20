Payson Center for Success is always looking for ways to be involved in the community and to do any volunteer work we can. The same goes for the robotics team here at PCS because we are helping others and the more our team is involved in the community, the more support and recognition we will get. During the first week of school, Michael Ellis our science and robotics teacher had approached me with a service project for the Humane Society Resale Store. The task was to put together a shed for storage, I knew it was going to take more than just myself and Michael so I recruited three of my close friends to help me with the project; Hunter, Joseph, and Kyle. After our morning class session, we met up at the Humane Society Resale Store and started getting everything laid out then the thrift store had brought us some pizza for lunch to show their appreciation for our help. After we finished our lunch we got started on the building process. First starting by laying out the floor and then putting the walls up. It was a little confusing at first because Kyle was trying to put it together without the instructions, but then I was able to have him come to his senses and read the instructions. After I took over the instructions then things started going a little more smoothly. Then the heat started kicking in and tensions started rising and we became irritated with each other, and then I had to go to my fifth-hour class at the high school. While I was gone they assembled the roof and tried to piece it together but when I came back the roof wasn’t lining up right. With this happening we were forced to start taking the roof apart until it came together evenly. Once it finally all came together it was a major stress reliever knowing that we had accomplished this task. Being involved in this project taught us all teamwork skills and leadership skills. The Resale Store was extremely thankful and expressed that every time they came outside to check out the work we were doing. Hunter, Kyle, Joe, and I, Devin, are always willing to do any work when asked. We are hard-working young men looking for new challenges and new adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!