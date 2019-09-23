The faculty and staff at Payson Elementary School have one very important goal; to capture kids hearts while instilling an early life-long love of learning! It is our belief that when this goal is met, all others will follow!
With the district’s youngest students on campus it is exciting to see their smiles brighten at the many “Ah ha” moments! It might be the first list of memorized sight words, moving up a level on district benchmark tests or maybe making it across the playground equipment bars unassisted. All those activities have one thing is common; small victories produce today’s young learners the leaders of tomorrow.
At Payson Elementary School, we currently have eight kindergarten classes, seven first grades and seven second grades. Each of our teachers are dedicated to making a difference in the young lives they have the privilege to be involved with each day.
Our Kindergarten classes recently had their “color days” to help them learn their colors. It was exciting to see our entire campus participating in these days as it was evident throughout campus which color our kinders were focusing on that day!
The first grade classes have been busy making the transition into their classrooms and most are excited to have their “own desks” for the very first time! Second graders at PES have great pride in setting a good example for their younger peers which is evident throughout our campus.
Developing a love of reading is a top priority at PES. We appreciate the support of our community. Two classes at our school decided to have a drive for book sponsors, so each student could receive their very own book each month. Through networking, we are excited to say that two full classes of children will be receiving a book of their own to keep each month this year. This involved a $10 donation for each child, which resulted in a sponsorship of a grade level appropriate book. Having each of our young learners will share their new reading skills at home is the best way to build reading confidence.
This year we have many new faces at PES and we encourage our community to visit our school. We are excited to be continuing work on our PES garden and many classrooms have set gardening goals for the coming year!
The Fall months promise to be full of learning fun at PES. We will be hosting the Scholastic book fair and our annual Fall Festival is an event you will not want to miss. Most of all, we are excited to see our PES Little Longhorns learning and growing each and every day!
