On November 5th, 2019, the Payson Unified School District will seek voter approval for the continuation of our current Maintenance and Operations override.
A maintenance and operations override (M&O) supports programs such as music, physical education, technology, AP classes and helps to regulate class size.
This is not a new tax, but the continuation of the current tax. For an average homeowner with a home assessed at $166,000 (which is a market value of about $300,000), the tax impact would be roughly $87 per year.
The District’s main source of funding is from the State. We receive funding based on average daily membership (ADM). The Federal Government also contributes to programs such as Title I, Special Education, and free and reduced lunch programs. Overrides are tools that a community can use to provide funds for their local schools above and beyond what the State provides.
If you are a registered voter, you will be receiving your ballot in the mail on or about October 10th. Please take the time to educate yourself about this very important decision and return your ballot.
