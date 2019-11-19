As a PUSD graduate, I take pride in spreading the word about Payson’s new partnership in food service. Starting this year, PUSD has contracted with Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE) to offer breakfast and lunch to students across the district. SFE, an Arizona-based company, specializes in K-12 nutrition, with a corporate team of dietitians and professional chefs who train cafeteria staff. We use local produce when possible and cage-free eggs. Students this year are eating scratch-made seasoned chicken tacos, garlic pizza crust with handmade sauce, sweet & sour chicken with brown rice, and infused water at JRE and PES.
As you can see, SFE is not serving your old school meals — mystery meat is a thing of the past.
SFE is working outside of the cafeteria as well. We have upcoming Farmer’s Markets at elementary schools, where students will sample unique fruits and vegetables. These items are then available at the salad bar the next day.
We also offer catering services to businesses.
We invite parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends to eat at the annual Thanksgiving luncheon on November 20th (PES/PHS) and 21st (RCMS/JRE). Tickets are available at the district office or the front office at most schools.
I encourage teachers, parents, and students to download the Nutrislice app where they can find daily menus and provide feedback. You can learn more about the new program at sfellc.org.
We look forward to feeding your students!
