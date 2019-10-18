No one ever thinks about their roof until it’s leaking, then it’s too late. I can say the same of our school roofing. The Payson Unified School District has over 403,000-square-feet of roofing to maintain. Roofing is probably the largest expense of all maintenance costs in any district.
During the recession, capital money for schools was cut and needed maintenance was delayed. One source that schools can go to for help is the School Facilities Board (SFB). The process is not easy and it takes time to get a project approved. We began the Building Renewal Grant (BRG) process for new roofing in 2015.
The Payson Unified School District, with the support of the SFB, recently completed a $267,000 roofing project at Payson Elementary School. In the past 18 months, the SFB has awarded PUSD in excess of $332,000 worth of Building Renewal Grants at Payson Elementary School.
Work has also begun on roofing projects at Payson High School.
The first Phase of the Building Renewal Grant from the SFB totals more than $563,000. It will include a new roofing system and improved flashing designs on the Wilson Dome and a new roof and rain gutter system on C Building as well as some repair work on the roof of B Building.
There are additional roofing projects in the engineering and design phases for buildings at Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School. I want to give a big thank you to our new SFB Liaison, Stephanie Vassar, who has assisted us greatly and helped us get our grants funded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!