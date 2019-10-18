It is hard to beat Homecoming Week in Payson. The spirit days, the bonfires, the parade, and the game provides so many opportunities for the people in our community to get involved.
The schools try to keep the spirit themes unified throughout the district. This year, many campuses honored 9/11 with a “red, white, and blue patriotic day,” which got memories and discussions started among students, teachers, and staff members. More light-hearted theme days included" dress as your future self, spirit/color wars among grade levels, and decade battles.
To prepare for the parade on Friday, schools, clubs, and even the Payson school district office worked diligently to create a float that fit into the theme of “dancing through the decades.” Students, teachers, parents, and community members worked together throughout the week after school hours, and sometimes late into the evenings. By Friday morning, the floats were ready for judging. It thrills students from every campus to be a part of the festivities while watching the parade, cheering on each float and grabbing at treats being thrown. It has only been the last couple of years that our youngest learners from PES have been bussed over for the parade, and they could not be happier about being a part of the fun. A few classes even did a flash mob dance in front of the parade judges to “The Twist” in connection to their 50s diner float!
And finally, the homecoming football game. Students and parents, past, present, and future, cheer on the Payson Longhorns as they play their hearts out. The halftime show is always a delight with dance routines by the cheerleaders, a performance by the band, and then the homecoming royalty being presented on the field by their side-by-side carriages. We should count ourselves lucky to be a part of our tight knit community.
