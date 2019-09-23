Patrick Henry Hughes was born blind, unable to straighten his arms or legs due to a condition called bilateral anophthalmia.
But he lived a life of inspiration and courage and gave the keynote speech at the recent Building Success, One Transition at a Time Conference in Phoenix, which I attended with my math teacher, Deb Jones.
Blind and unable to walk, Patrick had two steel rods surgically attached to his spine to fix scoliosis. Nonetheless, he has has excelled as a musician, a student, and a public speaker. He started playing the piano at only nine months old; he also plays the trumpet and sings.
He even participated in the marching band at the University of Louisville in Kentucky with the help of his father, Patrick John Hughes, who tirelessly moved Patrick’s wheelchair through the formations during practice and games with the other 220+ members of the marching band. Along with the band, Patrick's dad went to classes with him while working the overnight shift five nights a week for UPS so his son could achieve his great potential.
I had the privilege of meeting Patrick and his father. His presentation really spoke to me. I really liked it when he started singing and playing for us. It showed me that I can do whatever I want to do.
During the three-day conference we attended nine sessions: 1) Are You Prepared to Manage Your Own Health Care as an Adult? 2) Building a Young Adult’s Sense of Control and Engagement. 3) Assistive Technology: Reading and Writing are the Building Blocks for Transition. 4) Finding Options: From Desperation to Transformation; A Rural District’s Journey. 5) My Story: A Survival Guide for College-Bound Students with SLDs. 6) A Mindfulness Toolkit: 20 Steps to Becoming a Better Educator and a Better You. 7) AzCIS: The Basics. 8) An Overall of Section 504. 9) ADA/504 Issues After High School: The Absence of FAPE, Dual Enrollment, College Entrance Exams, and Service in the Armed Forces.
The conference gave me the resources to have a successful future and the confidence to move forward. I am grateful to those who made this trip possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!