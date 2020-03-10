It’s testing season for students in Payson Unified School District. The state testing window opens up at the end of March and closes in April. The test, formerly known as AZMERIT, has changed its name to AzM2, but the content tested remains the same (and still covers the same college and career readiness standards). We also administer the Arizona Instrument to Measure Science (AIMS) test to fourth and eighth grades and to high school students who have completed biology (usually 10th grade). Payson students in eighth grade and juniors will also take part in the Arizona Science (AzSCI) Prototype Field Test which is a short pilot test to provide feedback to the state as they prepare for developing items for the new AzSCI test (assessing new science standards to be implemented next year) that will be in place in spring of 2022. Our second language students will take the Arizona English Language Learner Assessment (AZELLA) which is a standard-based assessment that meets both state and federal requirements to measure students’ English language proficiency. Students who score proficient on this test are monitored for two years to help ensure success as they move into mainstream instruction.
Although many view testing as an unnecessary evil in schools, when used correctly, assessment data can support strong academic learning. There are several assessments used regularly in schools and each has its own value in creating targeted lessons, addressing common student misconceptions, identifying learning gaps in students, and implementing prescriptive research-based intervention strategies to assist students in understanding grade-level content. Below is a list of commonly used assessments in PUSD and their purpose in building “well-rounded learners inspired to excel.”
Diagnostic tests- Phonics screeners and diagnostic assessments such as Renaissance STAR Enterprise, used in K-8 grades, allows teachers to determine each student’s individual strengths and weaknesses, knowledge, and skills prior to instruction. We use these assessments primarily to identify student academic deficiencies so we can target them for remediation or intervention. This testing benefits both students and teachers.
Formative assessment- Formative assessments refer to a wide variety of methods that teachers use to conduct in-process evaluations of student understanding of content standards being taught. The goal of these tests or observations is to monitor student progress to provide ongoing feedback that can improve teaching and learning. Examples are low stakes quizzes to determine re-teach needs, quick writes, homework and strategic questioning.
Summative assessment- The goal of summative assessment is to evaluate student learning at the end of an instructional unit as measured by the state standard. These assessments are more formal and can include a midterm or final exam, a final project or state testing at the end of the year. AZM2 and AIMS are examples of these tests. These tests measure mastery of past learning, which is a part of guiding district and classroom programs but are less useful in correction or remediation of student learning.
The information collected from these assessments is essential to increasing student achievement across all grade levels. As teachers and district leaders increase their ability to use real-time data to drive instructional practice, the focus becomes learning, not teaching. “What gets measured gets done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!