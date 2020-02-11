The hallways of Rim Country Middle School echo with the sounds of laughter and learning. After we returned from winter break, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) students undertook the task of being cartographers.
Students were first tasked with creating a unique measurement system, which was repeatable and accurate and then were tasked with measuring the length and width of the school hallways.
The students used a broom to measure the length of the building. They report that the hallway is 53½ brooms long and 2½ brooms wide.
This first step leads the students down the rabbit hole — they will spend the rest of their time in STEAM studying everything from brain damage, electricity, cooking and 3D printing. Every activity is completely hands-on and focuses on learning and combining real world skills with the academic material they focus on in their other classes.
STEAM is designed to combine real world knowledge and topics to draw attention to math intensive subject matters. Ideally, these programs will take away the stigma associated with subjects such as science or engineering.
