Payson’s Future Farmers of America chapter is headed to nationals after the horse team placed first at state in February.
On Feb. 27, a group of students from the Payson FFA chapter headed down to Tucson to compete in the Arizona State FFA Career Development competition. Payson brought teams to compete in wildlife, forestry, ag mechanics, horse evaluation, floriculture, milk evaluation and employability skills. Students had been hard at work preparing for their competitions and were excited to compete at the state level.
Payson FFA did an amazing job with multiple teams and individuals placing.
The floriculture team placed ninth and included Lizzie MacFarlane, Katie Sexton, Kyler Smith and Angelica Maninno.
Ag mechanics placed sixth and included Trent Winton, Will Kile, Clayton Fitzhugh and John Goldman.
Forestry placed third and included Jacob Fitzhugh, Emmy Whaley, Kaylee Mewhirter and Trystan Herrera.
Payson FFA’s horse evaluation team placed first and is headed to the national convention in October. Congratulations to Angelica Maninno, Emma Van Zile, Lexi Lee and Lizzie MacFarlane. Lee and Van Zile also placed individually, with Lee placing sixth and Van Zile placing third.
While students competed, other students took part in a scavenger hunt around the University of Arizona campus. This required students to research the history of U of A and take pictures around campus. After competitions, Payson went to the U of A vs. ASU hockey game. They sat three rows from the ice and did not miss a minute of the action.
Students also got to tour Danzeisen Dairy. They also learned about the history of the plant and tasted milk samples. Students got to enjoy petting calves at the dairy, and some calves tried to nurse on their hands.
Payson FFA is proud of everyone who competed and is excited to cheer on the horse team as they compete in Indianapolis in October.
