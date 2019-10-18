Knowledge is power, so the old saying goes. If that is the case, then we have a wonderfully powerful (and generous) community.
Rim Country Middle School recently completed its 2019 Power Day. It’s a day where community members share their knowledge with students and teach them about important topics such as responsibility and making good decisions as well as introducing them to a variety of careers.
Many of the speakers offered lessons on developing positive character traits—the character traits one should hope to have in an employee or friend: integrity, a good work ethic, leadership, etc.
What’s exceptional about Power Day is that each of the volunteer presenters took time from their busy schedules to present their areas of expertise. So, not only did they “talk” about values, they showed them by investing several hours of their day to educate our middle schoolers.
That investment has definitely yielded rewards. One student noted that his favorite presenter was a fire hotshot because he could relate to him when he mentioned that when he was young, he wasn't sure what he wanted to do for a career. After the hotshot presentation, that student is now thinking about becoming a hotshot when he gets older.
Wildlife biologist Christina Akins’ presentation on endangered animals and her story about a rabid skunk attack fascinated many students.
Student Hannah really appreciated author Tina McAlister's presentation on writing, saying, “she was just overall so cool, and the words she used were so astonishing.” Another student left McAlister’s presentation wishing she could have more time with her because she still had so many questions. For many of the 8th grades, the presentations by the high school had a hint of immediacy.
The robotics club fired up their imaginations with their robot demonstration and DECA gave several kids a vision of what they can do next year as high schoolers.
Student Fernando offered his appreciation of the event by saying that the best part of it was that “they all came and talked to us.”
Here is where the “power” in Power Day comes from—the interaction between students and the adults who share their experience and knowledge with them. If you want to participate in future RCMS Power Days, please contact RCMS Principal Jennifer White.
