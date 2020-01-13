Advisory classes at Rim Country Middle School have been engaged in conversation regarding what makes them happy as a person.
They have discussed the various things that represent beauty to them and inspire them to be stronger or succeed in life. We then asked our students to take pictures of things that represented this ideal. Students submitted the pictures into our school contest. Judges of the contest chose their favorite pictures that inspired them and allowed them to witness beauty. Once the pictures were chosen, they were displayed throughout the campus. Our students have done an amazing job of capturing moments and individuals and have helped inspire other students at Rim Country Middle School.
