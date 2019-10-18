On Thursday, September 12th, a Payson High School student made a terrible decision and made a threat against the school. During the event, a team called for safety and security procedures. The administrative team decided and then filtered out to teachers and staff. We became one team, with one goal – to keep our students and staff safe.
The event of receiving the information, contacting the police, and taking the student into custody was only minutes. Dealing with the rumors has taken over a week. The question is: Who do I trust? Do I trust all the hearsay, social media, and the hysteria or do I trust the many attempts from PHS Principal Jeff Simon to communicate the facts of the situation? Am I part of the problem by spreading rumors? Are the rumors because of fear and the lack of knowing who I can trust? I chose to trust the administratation at Payson High School.
I have spent the last six years working with Simon and he has consistently showed good decision making and maintained thoughtful, strong leadership; fostering the ONE TEAM mentality. He communicates with students, parents, staff, and community members in person, by phone and through emails, letters, and other forms of electronic communication. More importantly, he has always sought to build a safe place for our students to learn and grow into positive adults.
Simon takes his role very seriously and is diligent in looking for ways to improve himself, our team, and our school. I believe he is among the best administrators with whom I have worked. If the school is ever in a difficult situation again, I trust Simon and our team will make the best decisions to keep us safe.
